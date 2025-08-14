Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast As Mumbai MHADA Hands Over Keys of 556 Flats to Residents

Tenants of Worli BDD Chawl will get keys today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other prominent ministers. A total of 556 eligible residents will be handed over flats in two redevelopment projects, while the rest of the keys will be handed over later today at the MHADA office in Mumbai. The Ceremony will take place today (Thursday), August 14 at 11 am at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Matunga (West).

The project was implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) of the Mumbai division. The residents will get a 2BHK flat in exchange for 160 square feet of area. 556 flats from the D and E wings of building number 1 will be handed over.

Watch Live Streaming of Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Inauguration Ceremony

The Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Worli project will shift over 9,000 homes from 121 old chawls. Mumbai MHADA has already allotted 65% of the total land for rehabilitation purposes. The 2BHK flats will have a 500 square feet carpet area.

Also Read | Over 1.2 Lakh Class 11 Admissions Completed in Nashik Division, Over 63,000 Seats Vacant.

Each flat will have one parking space in the stilt, plus a six-level podium parking and a landscape garden being developed on the seventh-floor podium. The plan includes 34 rehabilitation towers of 40 storeys each.

The project equipped with a commercial complex, school, gymnasium, hospital, and hostel, along with sewage treatment, solar energy systems, and rainwater harvesting facilities, according to FPJ. MHADA will take care of the maintenance of these buildings at least for 12 years.

By December 2025, a total of 3,989 residents will be accommodated across all three BDD Chawl projects. As of now the residents have been shifted to temporary transit camps and in a rented homes. They have been provided Rs 25,000 rent per month in advanced for 11 months.