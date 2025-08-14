Over 1.2 Lakh Class 11 Admissions Completed in Nashik Division, Over 63,000 Seats Vacant

The centralised online admission process for Class 11 in Maharashtra has seen 1,20,244 admissions confirmed in the Nashik division so far. This figure comes after four regular rounds and one special round of allotments. However, 63,556 seats remain vacant across the division. The Directorate of Education has now launched a second special round, starting August 12 and continuing until August 20. The fully online admission process began in June this year. The Nashik division, covering Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar districts, has a total of 1,83,800 Class 11 seats, with 65.42% filled and 34.58% still unoccupied.

Under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), Nashik district confirmed admissions for 57,055 students, Dhule for 16,639, Jalgaon for 34,234, and Nandurbar for 12,316. Quota admissions added 6,570 seats in Nashik, 2,629 in Dhule, 5,570 in Jalgaon, and 2,143 in Nandurbar. The Nashik division recorded a total of 16,912 admissions under quota. Combining both CAP and quota, the total number of confirmed admissions reached 1,37,156. Despite the progress, over one-third of seats remain vacant, and education officials are pushing to fill them during the ongoing second special round.

The Directorate of Education had instructed all junior colleges across the state to begin Class 11 lectures by August 11. As a result, some institutions commenced classes from August 4, while others started on August 11. This year, the Class 10 board exams were conducted nearly 10 days earlier than usual to ensure timely admissions and the start of the academic year. However, despite these measures, the Class 11 admission process has stretched over two and a half months, delaying the academic schedule for many students in the state.