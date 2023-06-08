18 qualify for state-level badminton umpires exam

The workshop was inaugurated by NDBA vice-president Shriram Purohit in the presence of MBA senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar, NDBA joint secretary Bhavana Agrey, treasurer Anant Apte, EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Bhavesh Deshmukh). The wole umpires course was taken by national umpire Aditya Galande and state umpire Gaurav Narnavre/

The course includes history of badminton, laws of badminton,vocabulary, instructions to technical o fficials, instructions to umpires and service judge, BWF players clothing regulations, coaches code of conduct, technical officials code of conduct,players code of conduct. Those who have qualified for state-level exam include Swapnil Dongarwar and Vishal Ghode (Bhandara) , Sanket Munde (Buldhana ) , Yatharth Meshram ,Sourabh Barapatre, Ankush More (Chandrapur) , Mukul Agarwal ,Jayant Lanje (Gondia),Nishad Chore,Poonam Pande,Kaustubh Dhupe (Nagpur) , Mohit Bhandari (Nashik), Uday Varma (Wardha), Gauri Mehare(Amravati), Laxman Meshram,Shravankumar Natrangi (Gadchiroli). Gaurav Narnavre , Amit Raut, Kunal Karan Jaiswal (Nagpur).

Veterans badminton league from June 17

NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar has announced that Nagpur District Veterans Badminton League 2023 Season 3 will be held on June 17 and 18 at Subhedar hall,Ravi Nagar .This tournament is open for all 30 plus age category players in Nagpur District. Last date of entry will be June 10, 2023. For more details interested can contact Anant Apte (9881120181) or Aditya Galande (9545202833).

Group Photo is attached of all appeared candidates from Vidarbha Region during Exam.