22 shooters participate in WZ event

Nagpur, Oct 17

As many as 22 shooters of Orange City Sports Shooting Club participated in 9th West Zone Rifle Shooting Event.

The shooters includeAbhijeet Mandourney, Sumanshu Ksheersagar, Shivam Khedikar,Ronit Borkute, Prathamesh Kothalkar, Arnav Jagzape, Vinit Ghughal, Raj Dhakite, Bhavesh Wankhede, Tanmay Dhote, Lakshmi Kherede, Riya Kale, Aarya Ugde, Kasturi Bahurup.

Mohammad Athar Khan participated in 31st All India G.V. Mavlankar Shooting Championship which was held at Thiruvananthapuram. All the shooters who will qualify for the pre-nationals will be participating in the upcoming 65th National Shooting Championship which will be held at Kerala. Also in ongoing event i.e 37th Maharashtra State Shooting Championship which is organised by National Rifle Association of India is held at Pune and Mumbai from 15-22nd October 2022, shooters Shawari Pakhale, Sejal Pise, Kanak Jaiswa , Aditya Jagtap and Anil pande are participating in rifle shooting event and Pranjal V. in pistol shooting event. All shooters are trained under head coach Anil Pande (General Secretary of Orange City Sports Shooting Club, Nagpur) and assistant coach Yashpal Dawande.