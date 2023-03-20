23 cyclists to participate in Race Across India

Addressing media persons international ultra-cyslist Dr Amit Samarth who himself is participating in an expedition said

from the 23 participants who will compete in different categories, four are from Nagpur . Race director Jitendra Nayaksaid the maiden event of the country has evoked a good response. “This will be the longest cycling race in the country with solo and relay teams participating from different corners of the nation. The route will cover a length of 3,651 kms and will cross 12 States of the country,” informed Nayak.

The Indian Oil Race Across India is recognised by World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA) and is declared as Asian Ultra Cycling Championship and World Ultra Cycling Championship by WUCA.

“The race is also declared as the qualifier for Race Across America (RAAM) and all the finishers will automatically make it to the RAAM, the most prestigious race in the world,” stated Nayak.

Apart from Dr Samarth, Shubham Das, a differently-abled cyclist from Nagpur, Atul Kadu, who is working in Police department and Gaurav Gajbhiye, who will be part of the Maharashtra cycling squad in Riders team, completthe city line-up.

“The other cyclists who have registered for solo race are Sahil Sachdeva (Punjab), Sumer Bansal (Punjab), Dhiraj Kalsait (Akola), Vikrant Uniyal (Dehradun), Manish Saini (Punjab), Indrajeet Vardhan (Solapur) and female para-cyclist Geeta Rao from Ahmedabad,” said Nayak.

In team of four, policemen from Aurangabad, Harishchandra Matre, Purushottam Matre, Santosh Sonale and Gaurav Gajbhiye will represent Maha Cycling Squad.

The Maharashtra Police Team will be represented by Devanand Bhoje, Vikram Sali, Vijay Dhurve and Rajesh Jadhav while the ADCA team from Aurangabad will have Nikhil Kacheshwar, Amogh Jain, Charanjit Singh Sangha and Manish Khandelwal.

“The time limit for solo race is 12 days while for Team it is eight days.

“The race will be flagged off on March One from Srinagar and will pass through New Delhi, Jhansi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and will culminate at Kanyakumari,” said Dr Samarth.

Route Director Dilip Warkad, Mukul Samarth, Atul Bhojraj and Ravindra Paranjpe, Dr Mukul Samarth were also present during the press conference.