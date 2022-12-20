5 city cagers for Youth nationals

The five city cagers picked to represent Maharashtra for the national championships include three girls Sameeksha Chandak, Gunjan Mantri and Rajvi Maladhari while the two boys selected for the seven-day event include Yash Mehta and Sarthak Dhuldhule.

In the recently held state youth basketball championship at Dhule Nagpur girls team emerged champion while Nagpur boys team finished fourth. Thereafter the Maha Basketball Association organized a preparatory camp for the probable players of Maharashtra. The camp for girls was held at Dhule and the boys camp was held at Pune.

After the preparatory camp all the five Nagpur players were selected to represent Maharashtra.

Of the three selected girls in the 12-member Maharashtra team both Sameeksha Chandak and Rajvi Maladhari practice at the Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) courts in Shankar Nagar and Gunjan Mantri practices at the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG). Both the selected Nagpur boys Yash Mehta and Sarthak Dhuldhule are members of the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana.

President of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Sandip Joshi, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and all NDBA members congratulated the selected players and wished them luck for the national championship.