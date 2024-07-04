6-year-old Nihansh gets FIDE rating

The promising little genius Nihansh who is 2018 born is just 6 yrs old and now is having FIDE rating in all three formats of chess.

The FIDE rating search on FIDE website reveals that the Nihansh is now the number one player in India among the 2018 born little kids having Ccassical rating of 1511 points. Nihansh also has rapid FIDE rating of 1420 and blitz FIDE rating of 1427.

While the kids of Nihansh’s age are usually busy in their enjoyment, this calm and composed tiny tot Nihansh since last one year has been on Nagpur chess circuit. Nihansh started playing chess in January 2023 and has been continuously winning medals and trophies in Nagpur events. He is winner of this years Nagpur District Under-7 Chess Championship. With his parents staunch support, Nihansh participates regularly in the various events even outside Nagpur too and bags the 1st position in his age group. He is excellent in studies too having participated in the Little Star Olympiad, Silver Zone Foundation, New Delhi and achieved gold medal.

He is studying in Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and is a promising young talent of Nagpur city.

The Chess Association Nagpur has congratulated Nihansh for the splendid achievements and have wished him success for all his future endeavours.