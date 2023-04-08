72-year-old cyclist felicitated
Published: April 8, 2023
Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and China. A native of Ratnagiri and now residing in Ambernath, So far ...
now residing in Ambernath, So far Kadam has covered a total distance of 64,000 km in 13
years, 4 months and 4 days. On reaching Nagpur, During his Nagpur visit Kadam paid a visit to
Bhonsla Palace and met Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle. Kadam will now pedal 1000 kms to reach
Ambernath and complete
65,000 kms journey. Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle honoured Kadam on reaching Nagpur and wished him luck for future journey. Also present were Vinod Raut Patil, Ashok Palkar and others.