72-year-old cyclist felicitated

Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and China. A native of Ratnagiri and

now residing in Ambernath, So far Kadam has covered a total distance of 64,000 km in 13

years, 4 months and 4 days. On reaching Nagpur, During his Nagpur visit Kadam paid a visit to

Bhonsla Palace and met Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle. Kadam will now pedal 1000 kms to reach

Ambernath and complete

65,000 kms journey. Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle honoured Kadam on reaching Nagpur and wished him luck for future journey. Also present were Vinod Raut Patil, Ashok Palkar and others.