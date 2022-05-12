Aamdar Chashak cricket tourney from tomorrow

Nagpur, May 12

City’s first Aamdar Chashak Tennisball Cricket Tournament will be held under the patronage of MLA Vikas Thakre under the floodlit from May 14 to 22 at Bishop Cottton School ground, Civil Lines.Addressing media persons general secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress Ketan Thakre said, the tennis-ball cricket tournament is perhaps the first tennis-ball cricket tournament of the city to have more than Rs 4 lakh prize money.The winner of the tournament will get a glittering 4-feet trophy and Rs 2,22,222 cash prize. The second-best team will get a runners-up trophy and Rs 1,11,111 as cash prize while the team finishing third will get Rs 55,555 cash prize and also a trophy.

The Man of the Series will be awarded with a glittering trophy and Rs 11,111 cash prize. The best batsman and best bowler will get a trophy and Rs 5,555 cash prize each. Also, the man of the match of each game will get an attractive trophy.

Total 32 teams will vie for the winners’ trophy in the knock-out tournament. Each team will field 11 players. All matches, except the final, will be an 8-over-a-team affair. In the final each team will get 10 overs. The organisers have provided colourful kits to each of the 15 players of the 32 teams. 16 teams are from West Nagpur while the other 16 teams are from the rest part of the city.

Each day five matches will be played with the first match scheduled at 5 pm. All the matches will be streamed live on YouTube by tenniscricket.in. The matches will have live commentary. LED screens will be installed at the ground. Convener of the tournament Vineet Todkar, RajkumarKamnani, Deven Routel and Pramod Singh Thakur were present at the press conference.