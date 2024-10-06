Aarohi slams ton as Vid

Opening batter Aarohi Bambode slammed an unbeaten 105 as Vidarbha girls drubbed Nagaland by a massive margin of 145 runs in Under-19 T-20 Trophy match at Gurugram Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Batting first Vidarbha piled up a huge total of 196 losing just one wicket. Thanks to Aarohi who smashed 105 in just 76 balls hitting 15 boundaries. Akshara Itankar too batted well and scored 66 in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

In reply, Nagaland were restritged to 51 for nine in 20 overs. Only one batter Vipeni (22) managed to cross double digits. For Vidarbha, spinner Yashshri Soley (3 for 8) was the most successful bowler. Riya Baniya got two for 12.

This is Vidarbha's second victory in four matches. They will take on Saurashtra in the fifth match on October 8 at Sehwag International School gorud, Jgajjar.