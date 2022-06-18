ABC, DKM, NBYS start with easy wins

The Inter-Club senior basketball championship for men began at the Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) courts in Shankar Nagar.

The eight-day tournament organised in association with the HRS Hikers was inaugurated by the hands of directors of the Achievers School Nitin Katiyar and Sapna Katiyar, while NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar presided over the opening ceremony. On the occasion DKM secretary Ravindra Kulkarni, Dhiraj Kadao, district coaches Arvind Garud, Mahesh Gaharwar and others were present.

A total of 20 teams from various corners of the city are participating in the tournament where a total of 32 matches will be played.

RESULTS

ABC (Kislay Rai 13, Harish Panchpande 9) bt HKM (Harshal Akant 12) 31-23 (7-8, 6-13, 14-2, 14-0);

DKM-A (Nishanth V 6, Gaurav Ahluwalia 6) bt Spartan (Vedant Kadu 2) 24-4 (8-2, 8-0, 4-2, 4-0);

NBYS-A (Tushar Maske 14, Anup Maske 9) bt ESKM (Pranay Randive 6) 54-15 (9-0, 4-1, 26-5, 15-9)ABC,