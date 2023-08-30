Abdul Latif Academy emerge winner

Total four teams participated in the tournament. In the final for Abdul Latif Academy Zubair, Shahid and Kalim converted the penalties. For Naidu FC, Rahul and Lazarus found the net. The winners walked away with trophy. Khalid Ansari was declared man-of-the-match. Clifford Naidu was adjudged as the best player from losing side. Earlier DSO Pallavi Dhatrak garlanded a portrait of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Mohammad Mubin conducted the proceedings.