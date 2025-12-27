Abhijit acquires Mirchi Love & Ishq FM

This acquisition strengthens Radio Orange’s position as an emerging national radio network, bringing together legacy frequencies, established brand value and experienced talent pools from two of India’s most trusted broadcasters. The consolidation marks the beginning of a new era for the company, opening doors to deeper market penetration, broader audience engagement and a richer content offerings portfolio. With this acquisition, Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. (Radio Orange) now operates in 19 cities across India, including major metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, along with prominent tier-II and tier-III markets such as Nagpur, Lucknow and Kanpur. This development marks a defining expansion phase for the network, further solidifying its position as one of India’s fastest-growing

private FM broadcasters.