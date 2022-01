Abir, Akira bag black belts

Nagpur, Jan 14

MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India organised a karate black gradation exam at Hajaripahad Karate Club by maintaining social distancing at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

The exam was conducted by Dr. Zakir S. Khan and he was assisted by Shihan Rakesh Dhoke, Rupali Dhoke and Tajaswini Dhoke.

The students who were awarded honour include Abir Shrivastava and Akira Shrivastava (black belts), Deepanshu Dahiwale (green belt), Saayan Barai (purple belt), Sandeep Patle, Ram Pandey and Falguni Jawale (blue belts), Sayali Dharkar, Krishana Mate, Kamakshi Pandey and Ishika Madavi (orange belts), Shraddha Gedam, Jagravi Chaudhary, Yukta Panpaliya and Ayaan Pote (yellow belts).