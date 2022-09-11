Addhyay, Vedika emerge winners

NAgpur, Sept 11

Addhyay Vinay Damke won the Nagpur District Under-11 Open title whereas Vedika Pal emerged winner in the girls section on the last day of Nagpur District Under-11 Open and Girls Chess Championship organished by Chess Association Nagpur in association with GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park, Nagpur.

Addhyay scored 7 points out of 8 to annex the title. Vuval Mohurle, Shaunak Badole and Sahajveersingh Maras all scored 6.5 points but were declared second, third and Fourth respectively in the merit list based on tie break score. In the girls group, Vedika scored five points from five rounds to win the title. Vritika Game, Anvi Hirde and Tanishka Bhardwaj scored 4 points and were placed 2nd to 4th in the merit list based on tie break score.

Aaddhay and Vuval in open group and Vedika and Vrutika in the girls Group qualified to represent Nagpur District in the upcoming Maharashtra State Under-11 Chess Championship to be held at Ratnagiri from October 6.

Prize distribution function was held immediately after the last round. Regional Advisory Committee Member of Direct Taxes and Past Chairman of ICAI, Nagpur CA Saket Bagdia was the chief guest on the occasion. MCA tournament committee member SS Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwa and chief arbiter Amrish Joshi from Aurangabad were present on the dais.

Amrish Joshi was assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, SNA Amit Tembhurne, Prayas Amabde and Prathamesh Machave for smooth conduction of the event.