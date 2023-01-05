Aditya qualifies for main draw

After getting bye in the first round of the qualifying draw Aditya won second round against Yashwant Reddy Vemula from Andhra Pradesh 21-07, 21-03. In 3rd round Aditya beat Vivaan Bisht from Delhi 21-10, 21-12. Another city shuttler Mayank Rajput Qualifies in U-13 Boys Doubles with his partner Pratham Raut from Palghar Mayank & Pratham won the final qualifying round against Siddhartha Sai Obulesu and Kartikeya Narsimha Pantula of Telangana State 21-17, 21-17 But Mayank fails to qualify in U-13 boys Singles main draw Mayank lost in the 3rd and final qualifying round against Sukant S. of Tamilnadu 17-21, 05-21