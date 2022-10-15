Aditya wins U-11 boys title
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2022 09:10 PM 2022-10-15T21:10:01+5:30 2022-10-15T21:10:01+5:30
Nagpur, Oct 15 Keeping his fine form continue in the state tournaments Aditya Yaul won Under -11 title ...
Nagpur, Oct 15
Keeping his fine form continue in the state tournaments Aditya Yaul won Under -11 title in the Maharashtra Sub-Junior State Badminton Championship 2022 held at Ratnagiri.
In the final Adiya defeated Pratham Raut of Palghar 21-10, 21-12 . In the Under-13 singles semis he lost the hard-fought match against Yash Sinha from Thane 18-21, 18-21 . Aditya trains under the guidance of coach Amit Raut at Divisional Sports Complex, MankapurOpen in app