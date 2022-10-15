Aditya wins U-11 boys title

Nagpur, Oct 15

Keeping his fine form continue in the state tournaments Aditya Yaul won Under -11 title in the Maharashtra Sub-Junior State Badminton Championship 2022 held at Ratnagiri.

In the final Adiya defeated Pratham Raut of Palghar 21-10, 21-12 . In the Under-13 singles semis he lost the hard-fought match against Yash Sinha from Thane 18-21, 18-21 . Aditya trains under the guidance of coach Amit Raut at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur