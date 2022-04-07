After batters, bowlers put Vidarbha in command

Nagpur, April 7

After batsmen dominated first two days, now it was bowlers' turn to deliver. On the third day of CK Nayudu Trophy match Vidarbha were in a commanding position at DVR ground (Mulapadu) in Vijaywada on Thursday

In response to Vidarbha's mammoth first innings total of 628, Railways were bundled out for 172 in the first innings. Following on Railways lost one wicket for 124 uns. They were still 332 runs behind and Vidarbha still require to snare nine wickets to record an outright victory.

For Vidarbha, batting hero Yas Kadam (3 for 26) and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3 for 48) triggered Railway's collapse in the first innings. They were ably supported by Parth Rekhade (2 for 48) and Nachiket Bhute (2 for 31) who took two wickets each.

For Railways, after losing first two wickets i.e Karan Sharma(12) and Ankush Singh (22) on 44, Rajat Nirwal (56, 170b, 5x4, 1x6) and Nanveet Virk (13) tried to settle the innings. To some extent, they succeeded by consuming lot of deliveries. Particularly Nirwal was defensive in approach. They made 36 run partnership for third wicket. After Nirwal completed half century, Harsh Dubey clean bowled him. Then thanks to Vidarbha bowlers Railways batsmen didn't last long. Avijit Singh (34) and Yuvraj (16) showed some resistance in the middle but in vain.

Following on Railways in their second innings improved their batting performance. Openers Karan Sharma and Ankush Singh gave a good start by making 34 run partnership for first wicket. When Sharma was on 27, Dubey clean bowled him and ended his resistance. At stumps Ankush Singh was playing on 61 in the company of M Raut (30).

Brief scores

Vidarbha(1st innings): 628 decl

Railways (1st innings): 172 all out in 76.1 overs (Rajat Nirwal 56, Ankush Singh 22, Aviit Singh 34, Yash Kadam 3 for 26, Harsh Dubey 3 for 48, Parth Rekhade 2 for 48, Nachiket Bhute 2 for 31)

Railways (2nd innings: 124 for 1 in 31 overs (Ankush Singh 61 not out, MR Raut 30 not out, Karan Sharma 27, Harsh Dubey 1 for 53)