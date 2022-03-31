After two years, market upbeat on Gudhipadwa

Nagpur, March 31

Nagpur: All the markets have been decked up for the Hindu New Year Gudhipadwa which is considered one of the three and a half Muhurat. There is a lot of enthusiasm about this festival in the jewellery, automobile, home and electronics, real estate sectors. Various offers are available in the market and people are eager to buy the products of their choice on the auspicious occasion.

With this, the experts in the field of market have expressed the possibility of a total business of Rs 200 crore.

It is worth mentioning that due to the lockdown and restrictions in the last two years following the Corona pandemic, the market on the occasion of Gudhipadwa remained closed. But this time everyone is looking excited due to the lifting of the curbs.

Bullion market decorated

All the showrooms have been decorated in the bullion market. Meanwhile, three days ago, the price of gold, which was Rs 52, 000 per tola came down to Rs 51,600 per ten grams on Thursday, while the rate of silver stood at Rs 67, 000 per kg. Rajesh Rokde, secretary of Nagpur Bullion Association, said that buying gold on the occasion of Gudhipadwa is considered as auspicious. Attractive and unique design necklaces, rings, bangles and gold jewellery have been introduced as per the choice of the customers. On this day a business of Rs 50 crore is expected in the local bullion market.

Demand for large size LED and fridge

Customers are looking to take advantage of various offers in the electronics market. People have already chosen the products of their choice and are ready to take them home on the auspicious occasion. All well-known companies have introduced offers on the festival. Large size LEDs, washing machines, fridges, microwave ovens, induction cookers, laptops are in high demand. This time the business is expected to be better.

Special concession on vehicles

Many two-wheeler and four-wheeler companies have offered special concessions on the occasion of Gudhipadwa. At the same time, many people have already booked the vehicle. There is more attraction towards the purchase of the electric vehicles. In the two-wheeler and four-wheeler market, experts in the field are expecting a business of Rs 50 crore on this festival.

,

People to get possession of flat and plot

Many people will be given possession of already booked flats and plots on the auspicious occasion of Gudhipadwa. Many builders and developers have also organised special programmes on this occasion. CREDAI Nagpur Metro President Vijay Dargan said that possession of more than 300 flats and plots will be given to the people. on this day.