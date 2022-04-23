AG Kerala emerge champion

Nagupur, April 21

Defending Champions, AG Kerala repeated the history beating AG West Bengal 2-1 and emerged champions of the Indian Audit & Accounts Department(IA&AD) Inter Zonal Football Tournament, 2022 which is being conducted under the aegis of Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) of the Office of The Accountant General (Audit) II, Maharashtra.

In the final Match, Somnath of A.G. West Bengal opened the goal with a beautiful field goal in the 23rd minute of first half. Half time score read 1-0 in favour of AG West Bengal. In the second half, AG Kerala were on attack from the word go and Najesh scored the equalizer when he kicked the ball to the goal keeper, who had the ball well covered to be collected, but somehow the ball bounced over his head and went into the goa. Both teams displayed superb defense and made several attacks at the goal. Fulltime score read 1-1. Extra time was given of 10 minute each half. After the first half of extra time, the scoreline remained the same. And it was in 100th minute, a mistake of handing the ball, by A.G. West Bengal player proved costly, as Midhun Wilvet converted the spot kick awarded. Final Score read 2-1, in favour of A.G. Kerala. Man of the Match was awarded to Somnath of A.G. West Bengal.

In the prize distribution function, Praveer Kumar, A.G. (A&E)-II, Mah, Nagpur gave trophy to AG. Kerala, while Prof. Vijay Stephen Barse, Mentor of Slum Soccer gave the runners trophy to A.G. West Bengal. Alim Sheikh of A.G. Maharashtra was announced the best goal Keeper. Other individual prize winners are Nachiket Palak of A.G. Maharashtra (best defender), Jackson Dhass of AG Tamil Nadu, (best forward) and Abinav Bag of AG West Bengal, (best midfielder). Naushad K. of A.G. Kerala (Man of the Tournament.)/ R. Thiruppathi Venkatasamy, Accountant General (Audit)-II, Nagpur congratulated the winning and runners teams.

H.T. Fulpadia, Sr. DAG (Admn) & Welfare Officer, Pallavi Holkar, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (AMG-II), Aditya R. Bhojgadhiya, Sr. Dy. Accountant General, Branch office, Mumbai, Dinesh Mate, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (Pension, Fund & Accounts), Akshay Khandare, Dy. Accountant General (Admn), Naresh Kumar Manne, Dy. Accountant General (AMG-IV), Dhanraj Chavhan, Welfare Officer (A&E) and large number of officers and staff members were present on the occasion.

tournament.