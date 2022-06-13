AG Nagpur inter-zonal cricket champ

In the final match, AG Odisha, put into bat were restricted to 85 runs in their allotted 15 overs (match reduced due to rain), thanks to some brilliant bowling by Abijit Piprode (3-1-9-2), while Lalit Yadav, Shrikant Wagh and Azhar Shaikh took one wicket apiece. Sumitabh top scored with 18 runs, assisted by Seshdeep (15*), B. Dutta (14) and Biplab (14) for A.G. Odisha. In reply, A.G. Nagpur mustered the required target in 12.5 overs (89/3). Sanjay Ramaswamy made a quickfire 38 (22 Balls) while Dharmendra Ahalawat made 16*, Aditya Satwate made 15 and Azhar Shaikh made 13 thereby defeating A.G. Odisha by 7 Wickets. Earlier, Nagpur team had defeated A.G. West Bengal in the semifinals. Sanjay Ramaswamy was declared best Batsman while Lalit Yadav was declared the Best Bowler.

Accountant General (A&E) Praveer Kumar and Accountant General (Audit)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur R. Thiruppathi Venkatasamy Nagpur congratulated the team members. Both Accountant Generals were all praise for the team as they were runners in the West Zone Tournament held at Nagpur but peaked at the right time to clinch the Inter Zonal Title. Both wished the team to play well collect many more titles in future.

Sr. DAG (Admn) & Welfare Officer (Audit) HT Fulpadia,, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (AMG-II), Pallavi Holkar, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (Pension, Fund & Accounts) Dinesh Mate, Dy. Accountant General (Admn) Akshay Khandare, Dy. Accountant General (AMG-IV) Naresh Kumar Manne,,Welfare Officer (A&E) Dhanraj Chavhan,, President, AGRC (A&E) Subhash Talnikar,, Devendra Mishra, Ram Andani,Mangesh Dudulka rManju Naidu, and others were present on the occasion.

AG Nagpur Team: Akshay Wadkar, Akshay Kolhar, Shrikant Wagh, Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Lalit Yadav, Dharmendra Ahalawat, Azhar Shaikh, Amit Deshpande, Samir Khare, Abhijit Piprode, Ruchit Bhalla, Nishikant Junghare, Naim Razaque, Atul Waghmare, Amit Choudhary, Avinash Kumar, Ulhas Gandhe and Rahul Deol. Coach: Sanjay Nagarkar Manager : Naresh Harchandani.