AG Rajkot emerge champion

Nagpur, May6

AG Rajkot emerged champions defeating hosts AG Nagpur by 7 wickets on the concluding day of Indian Audit And Accounts Department (IA& AD) West Zone Cricket Tournament, 2022 which was c organised under the aegis of Accountant General Recreation Club (AGRC) at VCA Civil Lines ground on Friday.In the final match, AG Rajkot won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Nagpur scored 155 for six in 20 overs. Openers Sanjay Ramaswamy and Aditya Sarwate went about their business scoring at 10 runs per over during the power play. Jaydeev Bhati of A.G. Rajkot broke the parternship when Sanjay Ramaswamy ( 31) lofted a ball to long off where Shourya Sanadia did no mistake in taking a wonderful . Captain Akshay Wadkar (11) also couldn’t last long falling to the

same shot and was holed out on long off caught by Arpit Vasavada off the bowing of Rahul Dave with score reading at 91/2. Aditya Sarwate scored half century 54 (off 38 balls 2x6, 4x2) before being out by Jaydeep Bhati. Shrikant Wagh scored a quickfire 24 (17 2x6, 1x4). Azhar Sheikh (14 not out) and Dharmendra Ahlawat (17) could not

propel the scoring rate due to some good bowling by A.G. Rajkot.

For Rajkot, Jaydeep Bhati took 2 wickets, while Shourya Sanadia, Kuldeep Sharma, Benison Songavkar, Rahul Dave and Kuldeep Sharma were chipped in with one each.

Chasing 156 runs to win, prolific scorer of the tournament and CAG team captain Arpit Vasavada once again proved his worth scoring his third half century of the tournament 56 runs (37 balls 2x6, 5x4) in as many innings and Sahil Karathiya scored a brilliant half century 50 (30 balls 3x6, 6x3) to lay a strong 109

runs foundation in 10.5 overs before Arpit was run out. Bension Songavkar was out on 15 while Kuldeep Raval (21) and Kuldeep Sharma(10) remained not out and saw their team through 158/3(17.1) with 17 balls to spare. Arpit Vasavada was declared Man of the Match and also declared best player of the tournament (239 runs and one i Praveer Kumar, Patron and Accountant General, Nagpur congratulated the winning and runners teams and wished them best for the Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament slated to be held in Tiruvananthapuram, Kerala from May 19. Dinesh Mate, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (Pension, Fund and Accounts) and Akshay Khandare, Sr. Dy. Accountant General (Admn) introduced the guests.

In the prize distribution function, Dr. Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General of Police, Nagpur Range gave the prizes and trophy to the winning team.