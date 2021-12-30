Age group chess selection tourney on Jan 1, 2

Nagpur, Dec 28

Chess Association Nagpur is organising Nagpur District Under,8,10,12,14 age group selection tournament for boys and girls in Association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare foundation and Under the Aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association" on January 1 and 2 at Mount Litera Zee School, Ghogali, Besa, near Pyramid City.

According to a press release, the Under-8 & Under -2 boys & girls first round will start at 10 am on January 1 followed by Under-10 and Under-14 first round on next day at 10 am Top two in each age group will be selected to represent Nagpur in the upcoming State tournament. A recognized team of arbiters headed by national arbiter Amrish Joshi From Aurangabad will conduct the tournament.