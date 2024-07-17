AGM of DCCI held

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2024 09:35 PM2024-07-17T21:35:02+5:302024-07-17T21:35:02+5:30

The agenda for the year was decided in this meeting, including the scheduling and

planning of local, district, state, and national competitions, athlete training under sports science,

diet, yoga, and exercise. A committee was formed to promote and publicize all these activities related to differently abled cricket throughout Vidarbha. Discussions and planning were also conducted on how to rehabilitate athletes through sports. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks.

