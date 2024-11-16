Agrawal completes New York MarahtonMarathon recently

Marathon recently. Two weks ago he had completed the Chicago Marathon also.

The TCS New York City Marathon, is an annual marathon (42.195 km or 26.219 mi) that courses

through the five boroughs of New York City. It is the largest marathon in the world, with 53,627

finishers in 2019 and 98,247 applicants for the 2017 race. Along with the Boston

Marathon and Chicago Marathon, it is among the pre-eminent long-distance annual running

events in the United States and is one of the World Marathon Majors.

The race is organised by New York Road Runners and has been run every year since 1970, with

the exception of 2012, when it was cancelled due to the landfall of Hurricane Sandy, and 2020,

when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is held on the first Sunday of

November and attracts professional competitors and amateurs from all over the world.

Because of the popularity of the race, participation is chosen largely by a lottery system.

Prior to this Ashish has run Berlin (2022), London (2023) and Chicago (2024) marathons. All

these events are part of World Major Marathons.

Ashish gives credit of his injury free runs to his coach Deepa Nayak from Bengaluru, physio Dr.

Kevin Agrawal, family and friends for constant support and training.