Agrawal elected ICAI Nagpur chairman

CA. Akshay Gulhane was elected as vice chairman, CA Dinesh Rathi as secretary while CA Swaroopa Wazalwar was elected as treasurer. CA Sanjay Agrawal has been nominated as chairman- WICASA.

Other managing committee members are CA. Jitendra Saglani, , CA Deepak Jethwani, CA Ajay Vaswani, CA Trupti Bhattad, CA Abhijit Kelkar.

After assuming the charge Agrawal shared his happiness to chair the prestigious branch of the Institute and assured that the Branch would be taken to new heights in the coming year.

He further informed that during the year, the committee would thrust on organising programmes which will result in playing its part in nation building and value addition to the members and students and more interaction with various government and semigGovernment authorities and departments.