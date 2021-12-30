Agrawal slams ton

Nagpur, Dec 29

Riding on Abhishek Agrawal's unbeaten century (134, 249b, 18x4, 1x6) and Jagjot's not out 46, Vidarbha made 370 for four in 113 overs at stumps on the third day of Cooch Behar Trophy match at Deccan Gymkhana ground in Pune on Wednesday.

Vidarbha were still trailing by 157 runs with six wickets in hand. Earlier Vidarbha openers Zubairoddin (68, 206b, 10x4, 1x6) and Rohit Binkar (66, 167 b, 10x4, 1x6) scored half-centuries . Then Agrawal sent the rival bowlers on a leather hunt and knocked off unbeaten 134 in 249 balls hitting 18 boundaries and one six. He was well supported by Jagjot who is four run away from half-century.