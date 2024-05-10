Ahan's 'four' in Nobel victory over Orange City

Nobel had an upper hand right from the beginning. Mendhe made most use of the opportunities. In the ninth minute he drew the first blood. Three minutes later Likhit Sontakke increased the lead 2-0. In the 26th minute Mendhe netted his second goal to make the equation 3-0. The fourth goal for Nobel came through Wasnik in the 30th minute. Then Mendhe netted two back to back goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes to seal the fate of opponents.

In another match, NDFA Academy and Sankalp Academy played out a goalless draw. Ansh Wazarkar was cautioned during the proceedings.

In the third match of the day, XCite play Academy and SFS Academy played goalless draw.