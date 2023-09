Ajinkya Tutorials students excel in MHTCET

This achievement is a final outcome of some united efforts by their students and faculty members. Other students who excelled include Chirag Naseri, Sahil Khade, Sachi Chikhalkar, Pratham Zadgoankar, Sarthak Ghavghave, Yadnik Bangale, Aditi Adhau, Sannyukta Raut, Janhavi Vaidya, Suhani Bhade, Jayesh Kale, Chaitlali Agrawal, Parth Borkute, Rajat Kaware, Nitin Gawande, Ishwari Moriney, Chinmay Pathak, Tanaya Tapas, Arjun Jaiswal, Nilay Garode and Aryan Patel. For more details interested can visit Saraf's Ajinkya Tutorials, 48 LIC Coloney, RTPS Road, near Ajni square.