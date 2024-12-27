Akola boys win Bhaskar Joshi U-15 trophy

In the final, played at the D.Y. Patil Academy ground, Amravati were undone by Krushna Nagargoje, who claimed six wickets for 25 runs. In spite of a fighting 47 off 34 balls by Manav Wakode, Amravati were bowled out for 121 in 29.1 overs. Akola batsmen played sensibly and overhauled the target through small but useful partnerships. Aradhya Shelke remained unbeaten on 24. Krushna Nagargoje was declared the player of the match for his fine bowling display.

Aloka had defeated Chandrapur by 58 runs in the semi-final, while Amravti had overcome Nagpur Rural by 186 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Amravati 121 all out in 29.1 overs (Manav Wakode 47; Krushna Nagargoje 6/25, Mohd Ayan 2/23)

Akola 122/4 in 38.1 overs (Prashant Gautam 22, Hardik Deshpande 22, Aradhya Shelke 24 n.o.; Veer Chikhalkar 3/35)

Result: Akola won by 6 wickets