Al Fateh emerge senior div champion

Nagpur, March30

Al Fateh defeated Green Flag 1-0 to emerge the champion in JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium. Suyog Nagar, here on Wednesday.

After playing a barren first half, Mohammad Irshad scored much awaited goal for Al Fateh. Green Flag also made lot of efforts to restore the parity but the rival defenders were equal to the task and ultimately al Fateh walked away with coveted trophy.

During the proceedings, Mohammad Shafique (36th min) and Mohammad Irshad (80th min) of Al Fatel were cautioned. Four Green Flag players including Sohail Ansari (11th min), Mohammad Shoeb (56th min) and Abu Amiz (75th) and Shanwaz Akhtar (90th min)were also warned.

JSW Hr manager Dilip Gajbhiye was the chief guest of prize distribution function. NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri Eugne, Norbat, Atmaram Pandey, Abid Khan, Khalid, Abdul Latif, Stanley Gregory, Satyanaryan Jerpot, Sanjay Kathale,

Adnan Ali and AB Khan were also present on the occasion.

Winning team Al Fatelwalked away with a trophy and Rs 15,000 cash whereas the runners up Green Flag F C got trophy and Rs 10,000 cash.

Individual prizes

Man-of-the-tournament: Azim Ansari (Green Flag); Man-of-the match: Mohammad Faizan ( Al Fateh ); best player of runner-up team: Zaid Akhtar (Green Flag), best goalkeeper: Mohammad Wakeel (Al Fateh).