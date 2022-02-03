Alexis, a destination for multi organ transplant

A 41-year-old male suffering from Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) underwent Kidney Transplant on receiving one kidney donated by his mother. This was followed by Liver Transplant of a 48 Year male with hypertension; type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic ischemic heart disease (post PTCA status) and positive hepatitis B virus wherein his 21-year-old niece was the donor. Bone Marrow Transplant of a 38-year-old, morbidly obese [150 Kg], male with relapsed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was done by the expert team of Oncology. Doing three consecutive transplants is a testimony to the focus and dedication of Alexis Hospital towards organ transplant.