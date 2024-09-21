All India inter railway football from tomorrow

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, DRM Namita Tripathi said, "A total of eight teams will compete for top positions in the knock-out tournament to be held from September 23 to 28 . More than 250 participants will be seen in action, in which international players like Sangram Mukherjee, Ashim Biswas, Dipankar Roy, Mehtab Hossain, Abhishek Das, Fardin Ali Molla will be the centre of attraction during the six day tournament."

She further said, "SECR last hosted the league stage matches of the same tournament in 2013. After 11 years, we have been entrusted with the hosting of knock-out matches."

The tournament will be inaugurated at the hands of DRM Namita Tripathi on Sunday at 4:30 pm. The inaugural match will be played between North East Railway (NER) and Eastern Railway (ER) after the inauguration programme. The second match of the day will start from 7 pm. The semi-finals will be held on September 25 and 26, while the final will be played on September 28 from 6 pm. The hard line match will be played on September 27 at 6:30 pm.

Senior sports officer Dilip Singh, sports officer Shashank Kulshrestha, sports secretary Radheshyam Shukla, Anirudh Sarvate and others were present during the press conference.

Tournament schedule

First quarter-final: NER vs ER (September 23, 4:30 PM)

Second quarter-final: SER vs Metro Railway (September 23, 7 PM)

Third quarter-final: WCR vs WR (September 24, 4:30 PM)

Fourth quarter-final: CR vs NFR (September 24, 7 pm)