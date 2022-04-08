All Vidarbha players test Covid negative

Nagpur, Feb 9

All the Vidarbha players led by Faiz Fazal have been tested Covid-19 negative and are leaving for Haryana on Thursday for Ranji Trophy matches that will begin on February 17.

As per the guidelines issued by BCCI, the VCA conducted the RT-PCR of the players and fortunately, all have been tested negative. Few days back one support staff member was tested positive but he has been declared fit.

After reaching the venue and prior to their tournament-opening match against Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha players will go into a mandatory five-day quarantine. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on day two and day five, leaving teams two days for practice on February 15 and 16. Vidarbha will play their matches at Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium (Rohtak) and Gurugram Cricket Ground in Haryana and has been clubbed in group 'G' with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Meanwhile Vidarbha has made just one change to the squad that was named before Ranji Trophy postponement. They have included fit-again pacer Rajneesh Gurbani in place of young pace bowler Yash Thakur, who is nursing an injury. India pacer Umesh Yadav has been named as the 19th player.

Every match is important: Faiz

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal who led the team into consecutive title victories said, " As per the new format of just three matches at league stage, each match has become important. There will be no margin for error. You will have to make a good start to remain in contention. The boys are happy that finally, the red-call cricket is happening after around two years. We are all quite excited to deliver our best. The preparation is also good . Let's hope for the best".