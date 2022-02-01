Allocation to sports welcomed in local sports circle

Nagpur, Feb 1

The city sports fraternity has welcomed the central government's allocation of Rs Rs 3062.60 crore for sports for the financial year 2022-23 -- an increase of Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.

The experts in the field said India's tremendous success at the Tokyo Olympics seems to have influenced the sports budget In the last financial year, the government had allocated Rs 2596.14 crore for sports, which was later revised to Rs 2757.02 crore. Lokmat Times talked to experts in the field of sports to know about their opinion on union budget.

Stress given on Khelo India project

Former SAI director Roopkumar Naidu has welcomed the cenral government's decision to hike sports budget. He said, “ Khelo India is one of the successful projects of Central government and the financial allocation towards this programme, which got Rs 657.71 crore in the last budget, was increased to Rs 974 crore. It is a welcome step. This is the only scheme that search the talent at grassroots-level and we are getting some positive results.”

When pointed out that the Sports Authority of India's budget had been reduced by Rs 7.41 crore to Rs 653 crore he said “ The budget has not reduced but some of the responsibilities of SAI have been sifted to Khelo India”.

Allocation should have been more

Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and former vice-president of Maharashtra Basketball Association Shatrughna Gokhale said although the union government has increased the sports budget by Rs 305 crore, the allocation should have been more considering the population and talent in the country. It is good that the government has given importance to Khelo India but at the same time other aspects of sports should have also given importance.

Implementation is more important

President of Nagpur District Football Association Haresh Vora has welcomed the budgetary provision for sports in the union Budget. “ The present government is doing good for sports but the main thing is its proper implementation. The money should go at grassroot-level and for that the Modi government should check the corruption. Otherwise there would be no benefit of an increase in sports budget.”

Will give direction to sportspersons

Former athlete and the director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said, “ As compared to the previous year, this budget is good for sports. It will give the direction to sportsperson. They can pursue their career in sports. As expected the government has also given importance to Khelo India. The hiked budgetary provision will help to increase more centres in the country. At the same time the government has hiked the funds for its ambitious TOPS scheme”.