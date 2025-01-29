Amandeep hits unbeaten 93 in Sai Baba XI's win

The tournament is jointly organised by Royal Cricket Association, Dr Sandeep Shinde’s Babuji Foundation and Hajiyani Zubeda Abdul Razzak Charitable Trust.

Singh’s unconquered 93 came off from 28 balls with 13 sixes and two boundaries as Sai Baba XI posted 120 for three in eight overs. Big Boss XI could muster 75 for seven in their quota of eight overs. Satyam Kumar scored 39 while Rohit Gedam contributed 18. Rohit Shivnani took two wickets for Sai Baba XI. In another match, Aai Jagdamba Warriors defeated ZoneIn XI by seven wickets.

ZoneIn XI posted 82-4 in eight overs. Aai Jagdamna Warriors knocked off the runs losing three wickets and six balls to spare.

In the third match of the evening, Shiv Shakti Cricket Club defeated S&S Study Circle by 10 wickets while Dosti XI defeated Rest of Sadar by three wickets. Harshal Askar of Dosti XI received man of the match awards from Mohd Musaib, owner of Mullaji Zillah Biryani and Sandesh Sir.