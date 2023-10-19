Ambedkar College win TT crown

Ambedkar College beat GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Hingan to remain unbeaten in the competition. Ramdeo Baba Engineering College achieved the third position.

In the final match held in the table tennis hall of the university, Dr Ambedkar College recorded 3-0 victory. In the first single, Jayesh Kulkarni beat Abhiraj Shiledar 11-4, 11-5, 11-4. Then Aadi Chitnis got the better of Vaibhav Keshari 11-0, 11-4, 11-2. Shardul Polke turned the table on Suhas Musale 11-7, 11-5, 12-10.

In the match for third place, Ramdeo Baba Engineering College defeated National Fire Service College by 3-0. In the singles match, Anand Marathe defeated Himanshu Kumar 14-12, 11-5, 12-10 while Varanya Paunikar defeated Gyan Rajan 11-8, 13-11, 11-7. Aditya Shravagiri defeated Harsh Pampattiwar 11-4, 11-5, 11 -1

Prizes were distributed to the winning and runners-up teams of the competition in the presence of director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Adv. Dr. Ashutosh Potnis, Mangesh Duke of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Committee, principal of Wainganga College, Sakoli. Sunil Chaturvedi, Ajay Kamble, chief referee Deepak Kanetkar and others.