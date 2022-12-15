Ambedkar girls, Sancheti boys U-19 champs

DSO inter-school U-19 Basketball Tournament held at NBYS courts in Bajaj Nagar.In the girls final, Ambedkar College drubbed Dhanwate National College (DNC)36-16. The quarterwise score was 10-4, 6-7, 4-0, 16-5. Thanks to Sameeksha Chandak and Dhara Phate who scored 12 baskets each for the winners. They were well supported by Sneha Kahndelwal who netted ten. For DNC, Priya Dhapodkar scored eight points.

In the boys final, MKH Sanchiti got the better of Somalwar Nikalas38-12. Sancheti boys dominated all the quarters 12-4, 10-4 10-0, 6-4. Sarthak Dhuldhule and Aryan Dudhmogre scored 12 baskets each for the winners. For Somalwar, Ashutosh Sharma top scored with six baskets.

