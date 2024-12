Ameya, Aastha reign supreme

Subhedar Badminton Hall, RTMNU Campus, Ravi Nagar.

In the men's singles final, Ameya Joshi quelled the challenge of Anurag Verma 21-16, 21-17 . In the women's singles, Aastha Warkad recorded 21-15, 21-12 win over Aarya Dravekar. Chetan Ghode and Palash Gujar defeated Anurag Verma and Dnyanesh Ghuge 21-17 21-16 to win men's doubles title.

NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar distributed the prizes. EC member Gurdeep Singh Arora , tournament refreee Gaurav Narnaware and Nishad Choure were present on the occasion.

Results

Men' singles: Ameya Joshi bt Anurag Verma 21-16, 21-17 ; Women's singles: Aastha Warkad bt Arya Darvekar 21-15, 21-12 ; Men's doubles: Chetan Ghode and Palash Gujar bt Anurag Verma and Dnyanesh Ghuge 21-17 21-16 .Mixxed doubles: Aayush Durgpurohit and Anamika Durgpurohit bt Ojas Jainabadkar and Sneha S Sahasrabuddhe 18-21, 21-18, 23-21; U-19 boys single: Vihan Bhise bt Samyak Kolhatkar 21-8, 21-9 ; U-19 girls singles: Paridhi Hadole bt Samvidha Jambhulkar 18-21, 21-14, 22-20; U-11 boys singles: Dhanish Gaikwad bt Advait Panzade 21-19, 21-17; U-11 girls singles: Bhargavi Adhau bt Charvi Tonge 21-19, 21-19 ; U-13 boys singles: Himank Hajare bt Dhanush Dhawad 21-13, 21-7 .

U-13 girls singles: Navisha Sakhare bt Gatha Satinge 21-7, 21-10; U-15 boys singles: Shreyas Kuthe bt Shiv Dutta 21-11, 19-21, 21-12 ; U-15 girls singles: Anvi Dongarkar bt Aashimaa Lanjewar 21-15, 21-8; U-17 boys singles: Saheb Kapoor bt Vishwajeet Naware 21-11, 21-9 .