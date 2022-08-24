Ananya qualifies for main draw

Nagpur, Aug 24

Promising city shuttler Ananya Durugkar qualified for the main draw in the Kotak India Junior U-19 International Badminton Series 2022 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The six-day long Junior International Series is being organised by the Badminton Association of India at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

In the second and final qualifying round of U-19 girls singles, Ananya defeated fellow Indian Sutanwi Sarkar 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 in 43 minutes to clinch a berth in the main draw.

Earlier on Tuesday, 17-year-old Ananya rallied back to down Indian counterpart Prakriti Bharath 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes. Ananya, who trains under coach Kunal Dasarwar at the Dhanwate National College, will now take on Methini Vidhyasagar Deepa of India in the first round on Thursday. In the U-19 mixed doubles first round, Ananya and Kush Vats will clash with Kang Khai Xing and Yi Xing Ung of Malaysia.