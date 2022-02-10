Ananya shines in debate contest

Nagpur, Feb 10

Ananya Vyas, an outstanding orator of Centre Point School, Katol Road was adjudged as the top notcher in the Inter-School Munshi Memorial Debate Competition hosted by Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines.

Ananya’s take on the topic ‘Contentment is mere stagnation’ won her the first position among 36 participants from 14 city schools. She vehemently and confidently expressed her views FOR the motion and was awarded a trophy and a cash award. Gaurri Nair another promising orator of the school spoke against the motion.

Ananya, besides being an impressive orator, is also a graceful danseuse, a talented actor and a short story writer. She is the President of the Interact Club of the school.

The two debators trained under Nisha Banerjee and Ishmeeta Warne of the English Department. The principal Shilpee Ganguly commended the winner.