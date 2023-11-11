Anjali, Nilima excel in masters swimming

Representing India, Anjali won gold medal in 200mt. freestyle and 100mt. breaststroke and a silver medal in 100mt.freestyle and 50mt. breaststroke in age group Women 35-40 yrs. Nilima won gold medal in 200mt. freestyle, a silver medal in 100mt. freestyle and 50mt. breaststroke and a bronze medal in 50mt. backstroke in age group women 51-55 yrs.

Both the swimmers are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club taking swimming training under the able guidance of senior coach Dr.Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.

Aqua Sports Club President Mohan Nahatkar, secretary Mangesh Gadre, Director Midland Sports Prashant Ugemuge, vice-oresident (Operations) of Midland Sports Preeti Lanjekar, manager operations Ashwin Janbandhu, veteran international swimmer Prabhakar Sathe and others.