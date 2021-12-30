Ansar Blank Nagpur Blues 2-0; Qidwai-Big Ben play 1-1 draw

Nagpur, Dec 29

Ansar Sporting Club blanked Nagpur Blues 2-0 whereas Qidwai and Big Ben played out a 1-1 draw in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association on Wednesday. In the match between Ansar and Nagpur Blues, the score was nil during first half.

In the second half, Mohammad Shadab scored much-awaited goal for Ansar on the pass of Alfaiz.

During an injury time, Shorab Akhtar struck and sealed the fate of opponents.

During the proceedings, Md Shadab , Furqan Akhtar and Sohrab Akhtar were cautioned for their rough tackle.

In another match between Qidwai and Big Ben, both the goals came in the first half. In the ninth minute Atharva scored an early goal for Big Ben on the pass of Abhinav. However his joy was short-lived as in the 15th minute, Sahil equalised the the score on the pass of Rahul Mundri.

During the proceedings, Big Ben's Emanual Francis and coach Siddhu Kale were cautioned. Pratik Rahangadale and Shoaib Khan and Amir Anjum of Qidwai were also warned by the match referee.

OnThursday, Rahul Sanskritayan Club will take on Nagpur Academy at 2.30 pm.