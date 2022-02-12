Ansari's 'trick takes YMFC into final

Nagpur, Feb 12

Kamran Ansari scored a spectacular hat-trick as last year's runners-up Young Mulsim Football Club (YMFC) thrashed MOIL by 5-0 to enter the final in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at JSW Kalmeshwar ground, here on Saturday.

Fahad Junaid ably supported Ansari by scoring two goals. YMFC dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. On the other hand, their rivals looked off-coloured. In the 17th minute Junaid drew the first blood on Kamran's right win cross. Again seen minutes later he found the net to increase the lead. This time Junaid headed the goal on the pass of Sujat.

With three minutes remaining for the break, Kamran Ansari increased the lead 2-0 on the pass of Ishfaque.

After a change of ends, Ansari slammed two more goals to ensure the big victory. First, in the 60th minute, he netted a solo goal dodging the rival defenders.

Then in the 75th minute, Ansari directly scored from top of the 'D' area on the pass of Ishfaque.

The final match between YMFC and Ansar Sporting would be played on Monday at the same venue from 2.30 p.m. onwards.