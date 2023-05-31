Anurag claims six as NCA win title

In the final, played over two days, NCA batted first and piled up 298/8 in their allotted 60 overs on Tuesday. Aditya Ahuja struck a fine 110 off 141 balls, while Aryan Munde (58) and Vedant Dighade (57) chipped in with half-centuries.

Openers Digvijay Tiwari (42) and Pratham Chawla (49) added 81 runs for the first wicket to give Ruby Colts a head-start in the chase, but their middle-order could not sustain the momentum. Anurag, who struck at regular intervals to fashion his team’s victory, was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

BRIEF SCORES

NCA U-19 298/8 in 60 overs (Aryan Munde 58, Aditya Ahuja 110, Vedant Dighade 57; Aadhyan Rauthan 4/61)

Ruby Colts U-19 262 all out in 59.5 overs (Digvijay Tiwari 42, Pratham Chawla 49, Ryan Rajput 84; Anurag Dixit 6/43, Tunna Kumar 3/59)

Result: NCA U-19 won by 36 runs