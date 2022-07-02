Anwesh wins rapid chess title, Gawai blitz

IM Anwesh Upadhyaya of Orissa won the title in G.H.Raisoni Memorial Open Rapid Rating Chess Tournament whereas city's Siddhant Gawai walked away with blitz crown at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road, Nagpur.

The tournament was organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation. Upadhaya scored highest 8.5 points to win rapid crown. Mandar Lad of Goa scored 8 points to finish second. Sumedh Ramteke of Nagpur also scored 8 point however on the basis of tie breaker he was placed third. Siddhant Gawai of Nagpur, FM Akash Thakur of Nagpur, Arnav Khedekar of Mumbai and Sanskar Gaigore achieved fourth to seventh places o the basis of Bucholds tie-breaker system.

Anwesh got richer by Rs. 21,000 whereas Mandar Lad got cash prize of Rs.10, 000. Sumedh Ramteke got prize of Rs. 5000.

G.H.Raisoni Blitz FIDE Rating Chess Tournament was also conducted in which Siddhant Gawai of Nagpur annexed the title scoring 8.5 points. IM Anwesh Upadhyaya also scored 8.5 points but was placed second on the basis of tie breaker. Mandar Lad of Goa and Indrajeet Mahindrakar of Aurangabad scored 8 point each and were placed third and fourth respectively.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of director of Raisoni Group Dr. Vivek Kapoor. CAN working SS Soman, secretary Bhushan Shriwas and others.

International arbiter Pramodraj Moree along with his team of arbiters consisting Ajinkya Pingle and Pravin Thakare and Arbiters Shubham Soni, Amit Tembhurne, Swati Kumbhalkar, Prayas Ambade, Shital Panbude, Gayatri Panbude, Sudhanshu Gaidhane, Shyam Agrawal, Akash Payasi and Shishir Indurkar efficiently officiated in the event.