Aqua swimmers for all-India championship

Riddhi Parmar, Sakshi Ambade, Snehal Joshi, Shrawani Madankar, Tushar Parmar and Mihir Mohurle will represent Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University. whereas Rishika Bodele will represent Jain University, Bangalore and Dashrath Pancheswar Lovely Professional University. Punjab

Riddhi Parmar will participate in the 50mt., 100mt., 200mt. Freestyle event. Sakshi Ambade (50mt., 100mt., 200mt. Butter Fly event), Snehal Joshi (200mt., 400mt, 1500mt. Freestyle event),, Tushar Parmar ( 200mt., 400mt., 1500mt. Freestyle event), Shrawani Madankar ( 50mt., 100mt., 200mt. Backstroke event.), Mihir Mohurle (Water Polo ), Dashrath Pancheshwar ( 200mt., 400mt., 1500mt. freestyle ), Rishika Bodele (50mt., 100mt., 200mt. Breaststroke and 50mt. Freestyle event) Rishika Bodele is consistent with her performance for last five years and represented Maharashtra regularly at National Level and RTMNU at All India Inter University Meet. Earlier she won a medal for RTMNU at All India Aquatic Meet and also she was the part of RTMNU swimming team for University Khelo India Meet.

All the above swimmers are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club and training hard under the able guidance ofs senior coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.

Aqua Sports Club President Mohan Nahatkar, secretary Mangesh Gadre, Director of Midland Sports Prashant Ugemuge, vice-president Operations Midland Sports Preeti Lanjekar, manager Operations Midland Sports Ashwin Janbandhu, parents of Aqua Sports Club swimmers and sports lovers from all the corners of the city congratulate all the above swimmers for their achievement and wish them good luck for the coming venture.