Arohi wins 2 bronze medals in State U-9 archery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2023 08:55 PM 2023-04-12T20:55:01+5:30 2023-04-12T20:55:01+5:30
The three-day competition was organised jointly by the Maharashtra Archery Association and Pimpri Chinchwad Archery Association. Arohi bagged two ...
The three-day competition was organised jointly by the Maharashtra Archery Association and Pimpri Chinchwad Archery Association. Arohi bagged two bronze medals and qualified for the forthcoming National U-9 Archery Championship. Representing Nagpur district, Arohi competed in the recurve round.
Arohi, who is a Standard III student of Podar World School, Koradi Road, secured third position in the mixed team championship and individual elimination category.Open in app