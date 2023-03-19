Arush, Shraddha win U-17 chess titles

Second seeded Arush Chitre improved his position to achieve the title scoring 6.5 out of 7. Ayush Ramteke also scored 6.5 points but was placed second based on their tie-break score.

In the girls group, second seeded Shraddha Bajaj took the top spot with 4.5 points out of 5 rounds. Fifth seeded Swanandi Sole followed her to take second place in the merit list with 4 points out of five.

Arush Chitre and Ayush Ramteke shall represent the Nagpur district in open group and Shraddha Bajaj and Swanandi Sole shall represent Nagpur district in girls group in the Maharashtra State Under-17 FIDE Rating Chess Championship to be held at Buldhana from April 14 .

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Joint Secretary NCP Business Cell Maharashtra Swapnil Ahirkar. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter Deepak Chavan were present on the dais. Deepak Chavan successfully conducted the event and he was assisted by SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade and Prathamesh Machave.