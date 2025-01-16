ASE of of IIT-HOME now open
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2025 10:10 PM2025-01-16T22:10:01+5:302025-01-16T22:10:01+5:30
Students who fail to qualify the exam in the first attempt will be able to appear for the Score Improvement Examination on March 30 . IIT-HOME advises students to focus on their X Board examination before they plan for their JEE training and preparation. With this thought, IIT-HOME always schedules its entrance procedure only after X Board examination of students. This year, due to numerous requests from parents, one cohort of admissions was done in December 2024. IIT-HOME operates from a single centre at Nagpur and has its student input limited to 450 students.
Ms. Nisha Kothari, the founder and Managing director of IIT-HOME said, these days students tend to choose their career direction incorrectly and suffer the pain of high emotional and academic pressure. IIT-HOME strongly advises students and parents to thoughtfully consider all career options and choose the one that would best suit the child. To facilitate this, a guidance seminar is conducted free of charge by the institute. To help alleviate the pressure from students, IIT-HOME provides multiple attempts to students to clear the qualifying cut-offs for admission to the institute. This is done on lines of the JEE Main examination.